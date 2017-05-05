CafeX Launches Partner Program for Live Assist' for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Live customer engagement program provides Dynamics 365 partners with compelling cloud-based offers built on expanded omnichannel capabilities

NEW YORK, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeX Communications® today unveiled a new program for Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners to accelerate market growth of omnichannel customer experience solutions. This global program provides Microsoft partners with comprehensive tools and support to address strong interest among businesses for live chat, co-browsing and other personalized customer assistance solutions from within the Dynamics 365 platform. CafeX Live Assist' is Microsoft's preferred omnichannel solution for Dynamics 365, co-developed by the two firms with a jointly committed roadmap for ongoing enhancements.

This new CafeX program (details here), designed specifically for qualifying Dynamics 365 partners, offers sales support, marketing resources, and financial incentives to ensure success in selling Live Assist for Dynamics 365 with accompanying services. Over fifty Microsoft partners have already engaged with the program so far. Participating partners are benefitting from key program elements, including exclusive boot camp training, co-sponsored webinars, RFP response support, and solution design assurance.

"Demand for omnichannel capabilities is on a tremendous upswing for organizations intent on providing best-in-class customer service. This program enables Microsoft Dynamics partners to take full advantage of these opportunities," said Sajeel Hussain, Executive Vice President Strategic Alliances and Chief Marketing Officer for CafeX. "Participating partners can expect to enjoy a number of benefits, including net new revenue from custom design, consulting and implementation services for both greenfield and existing accounts."

As an outcome of the program, partners can add value to their customers' operations with new avenues for high-margin offerings to accelerate business growth. The program offers two levels - strategic and standard - to meet the various Go-To-Market strategies of global partners.

"Microsoft and CafeX have combined efforts to integrate CafeX Live Assist into Dynamics 365 with a co-developed roadmap to ensure Dynamics 365 users remain at the competitive forefront as they digitally transform the customer engagement experience," said Joe Egan, Director of Strategic ISV Partners for Microsoft. "This CafeX program is an exciting step for Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners, creating a clear path to innovation marked by new sales and value-added offerings."

Interested partners can find out more by contacting CafeX at MSLiveAssistPartner@cafex.com.

Customers can request a personalized demonstration of Live Assist for Dynamics 365 here or contact their Microsoft representative for more information.

