Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Announces Preliminary Results For The Third Quarter (Q3) Of The Fiscal Year 2016/2017

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / Accumulated group revenues in the first nine months (July 1st, 2016 - March 31st, 2017) of the fiscal year 2016/2017 increased by EUR 44.9 m. or 18.7% to EUR 285.5 m.; adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues increased by EUR 31.5 m. or 15.2% to EUR 239.2 m. in the same time. Due to less transfer revenues compared to the previous third quarter the group revenues slightly decreased by EUR 1.1 m. (i.e. -1.6%) to EUR 71.3 m. (previous third quarter EUR 72.4 m.). Adjusted for transfer revenues the group revenues increased by 9.4% to EUR 70.2. m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 64.2 m.).

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group total comprehensive income amounted EUR -14.2 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR - 8.8 m.). In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017 accumulated group total comprehensive income improved by EUR 14.8 m. to EUR 1.4 m. (previous nine months' report period EUR -13.4 m.).

Group gross revenue amounted EUR 71.5 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 72.9 m.) and accumulated EUR 287.4 m. in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous nine months' report period EUR 242.9 m.). Group Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted EUR 0.7 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 2.2 m.) and accumulated EUR 50.6 m. in the first nine months' of the fiscal year (previous nine months report period EUR 27.7 m.).

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the individual financial statement in an amount of EUR -17.2 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR -9.6 m.) and accumulated in an amount of EUR -5.9 m. (previous nine months' report period EUR -20.9 m.) in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016/2017. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter amounted EUR -16.6 m. (previous third quarter EUR -9.3 m.) and accumulated in the first nine months EUR 0.0 m. (previous nine months' report period EUR -14.4 m.). The result of the third quarter amounted EUR - 14,6 m. (previous third quarter EUR -9.4 m.) and of the first nine months EUR -0.1 m. (previous nine months EUR -14.6 m.).

The complete quarterly financial report Q 3 2016/2017 can be downloaded as of May 12th, 2017 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric " publications ".

Dortmund, May 5th, 2017

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA via the EQS Newswire distribution service including Press Releases and Regulatory Announcements