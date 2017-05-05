Research and Markets - Global Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Eolgreen, Guangzhou HY Energy Technology, Phono Solar, Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy & UGE

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global hybrid street lighting systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing urbanization. Rapid industrial development has changed the social and economic structure of the society with the transformation of an agrarian-based society to an industrial society. It has also driven the migration of the population from urban to rural areas.



According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for hybrid power sources to reduce dependence on the grid. Street lighting is provided by the local utilities. A substantial amount of money is being spent on lighting up the streets and public places during the evening and night to keep the pedestrians safe. Therefore, to reduce the energy bills, local municipalities are using off-grid systems. For instance, a standalone renewable system from a single source of renewable energy would be unreliable due to its intermittent nature.

Key vendors



Eolgreen

Guangzhou HY Energy Technology

Phono Solar

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy

UGE



Other prominent vendors



Airsynergy

Bridgelux

Covimed Solar

Deepa Solar Systems

Dongguan Link Light Solar Energy Science & Tech

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w57l52/global_hybrid

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716