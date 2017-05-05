

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $285.9 million, or $1.47 per share. This was up from $184.4 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $975.2 million. This was up from $816.1 million last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $285.9 Mln. vs. $184.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $975.2 Mln vs. $816.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.30



