

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $32.15 million, or $0.14 per share. This was higher than $31.27 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $264.56 million. This was up from $258.38 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



