sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,829 Euro		-0,036
-0,19 %
WKN: 928485 ISIN: US81721M1099 Ticker-Symbol: SNF 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,791
19,174
14:53
18,781
19,18
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST18,829-0,19 %