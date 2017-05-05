

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) confirmed the company is filing a petition for a writ of certiorari with the United States Supreme Court, seeking review of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's majority decision regarding the company's acquisition of Cigna.



Citing the circuit split over the consideration of efficiencies in merger analysis, Anthem urged that 1960s-era merger precedents relied upon by the courts below must be updated to reflect the modern understanding of economics and consumer benefit.



