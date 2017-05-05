Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-05 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLASTON CORPORATION Press release 5 May 2017 at 14.30 (EET)



Glaston receives significant order from Mexico



Glaston Corporation has closed a significant deal with Mexican glass fabricator Crisvisa for a Glaston FC series tempering line. The order is booked in Glaston's Q1/2017 order book. The line is to be delivered during the final quarter of 2017.



With a production area of 25.000 m2, Crisvisa is one of the leading companies in high-quality architectural glass in Mexico. In order to secure high productivity and flawless quality of Low E (low emissivity) glass, Crisvisa bought its first Glaston FC500™ already in 2014 and the line was installed the following year.



As demand for high-quality architectural glass in bigger sizes is growing, Crisvisa is now taking its production to the next level. "Jumbo size glass is traditionally 3,3 x 6 meters. However, the sold FC™ series machine is capable of running up to w 3,3 x 9 meter sized glasses. The FC™ series furnace is the biggest tempering furnace sold by Glaston in all North America," says Scott Steffy, Vice President, Sales and Service, Glaston North America.



The repeat order for the FC™ series continues the long collaboration between Glaston and Crisvisa. "Glaston congratulates Crisvisa and Mr Abelardo Sampedro for buying this state-of-the art tempering furnace," comments Scott Steffy.





