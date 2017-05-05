Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast (23 Countries Market Vaccinated Population Data) By (Pediatrics Adult) Vaccine Brands Analysis" report to their offering.
Europe Influenza Vaccine Market was close to US$ 1Billion. United Kingdom holds the highest seasonal influenza vaccine market share. United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy Spain together holds more than 80 percent of influenza vaccine market share. In children vaccine market, United Kingdom is the leader and France holds the second spot. In adult vaccine market United Kingdom and Germany have a close fight for top slot.
Europe Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast (23 Countries Market Vaccinated Population Data) By (Pediatrics Adult) Vaccine Brands Analysis is our 7th report on the Influenza Vaccine Market. This 301 page report with 300 Figures and 8 Tables covers 23 European countries Influenza Vaccine Market in Children and Adult, its Influenza Vaccinated Population Numbers in Children and Adult.
All 23 European countries have been extensively studied from six points:
- Seasonal Influenza Vaccinated Population Forecast
- Seasonal Influenza Child Vaccinated Population Forecast
- Seasonal Adult Influenza Vaccinated Population Forecast
- Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market
- Seasonal Child Influenza Vaccine Market
- Seasonal Adult Influenza Vaccine Market
This report offers the best viewpoint on the leading five influenza vaccine brands:
- Vaxigrip/Fluzone
- Fluarix/ Flulaval
- FluMist/Fluenz
- Afluria/Fluvax and Fluvirin/Flucelvax
- Anflu
Countries covered include:
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Germany
- France
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
This report is a combination of 5 reports
- Influenza Vaccine Market in Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain
- Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast in West Europe
- Nordics Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast
- Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Market in Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia
- Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Market in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia
