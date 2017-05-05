Sex Toys Market in Japan - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Use of Vibrators for Therapeutic Purposes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sex Toys Market in Japan 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The sex toys market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Sex Toys Market in Japan 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing use of vibrators for therapeutic purposes. Vaginal dryness, changes in the firmness and elasticity of vaginal muscles, and imbalance in hormonal levels that affect vaginal moisture are some of the key issues affecting aging women.

According to the report, one driver in the market is evolving perception of sex toys. Sexuality and sexual experimentation have long been subject to social stigmas and taboos in most societies. However, the perception of sex has been changing as consumers are becoming more sexually empowered with increased awareness and a supportive environment. Various masturbation aids such as vibrators are available through retail and online channels. Atypical sexual practices such as BDSM and diverse sexualities such as homosexuality were earlier viewed as a perversion in most cultures. However, they are gaining acceptance in most cultures. This, along with increased sexual exploration has strengthened the demand in the market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is social stigma and legal complications. Although the use of sex toys is becoming more acceptable, large sections of the society still view these products as a taboo. The association of adult vibrators with pornographic films has created a negative image in the minds of people about these products. The social stigma surrounding sex toys often discourages people from openly buying them. Over the last few years, the emergence of e-commerce in Japan has helped overcome this hurdle to an extent by creating the anonymity of the buyer. However, the perception of sex toys in the society largely remains the same and poses a major challenge to the growth of the sex toys market in Japan.

Key vendors



California Exotic Novelties

TENGA

FUN FACTORY



Other prominent vendors



Kanojo Toys (e-commerce)

Meiki Toys.com

NIGHT LOVE STORY (NLS)

(NLS) TOMAX USA



Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jvcd7g/sex_toys_market

