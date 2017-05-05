TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: KL)(OTCQX: KLGDF) reports that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2017, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.

Based on proxies received, 148,173,006 common shares of the Company, representing 71.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % votes cast % of Votes Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR FOR Votes WITHHELD WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Gill 136,540,176 99.721% 381,793 0.279% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arnold Klassen 136,542,306 99.723% 379,663 0.277% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pamela Klessig 136,752,322 99.876% 169,647 0.124% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anthony Makuch 135,496,463 98.959% 1,425,506 1.041% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Barry Olson 136,780,006 99.896% 142,363 0.104% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeffrey Parr 136,299,294 99.545% 623,075 0.455% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eric Sprott 136,667,551 99.814% 254,818 0.186% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Raymond Threlkeld 134,885,129 98.512% 2,037,240 1.488% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition: (i) the number of directors to be elected to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed was fixed at eight, in accordance with the articles and by-laws of the Company; (ii) KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuring year; and (iii) the Long Term Incentive Plan, Deferred Share Unit Plan and amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan were all passed by a majority of shareholders. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

