

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $20.6 million, or $0.45 per share. This was lower than $37.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $1.61 billion. This was up from $1.34 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $20.6 Mln. vs. $37.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.1%



