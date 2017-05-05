

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (HCN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $383.19 million, or $1.05 per share. This was down from $400.97 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.06 billion. This was up from $1.05 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $383.19 Mln. vs. $400.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.1% -Revenue (Q1): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.25



