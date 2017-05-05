W2 Global Data (W2) Appoints Sara West as its New Chief Commercial Officer

CARDIFF, Wales, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

W2 Global Data (W2) announced today that it has appointed Sara West as its Chief Commercial Officer.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508350/Sara_West_W2_Global.jpg )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150430/743069 )



W2 Global Data (W2) is a provider of a range of Software as a Service (SaaS) products for the Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML) and fraud prevention due diligence. Since 2011, W2 has almost doubled its revenue every year and recently announced a substantial funding round to allow it to accelerate plans to expand the team, develop new products and extend its global reach.

W2offers customers the ability to perform real-time identity verification and anti-money laundering checks against consumers and corporates during the process of opening an account.

The company targets firms in the regulated, government and business community across the globe, and is primarily focused on selling to the gaming, payments, foreign exchange and emerging markets.

Cardiff based W2 was founded by CEO Warren Russell in 2011 after building significant experience in the anti-money laundering, fraud and identity verification markets.

Commenting on the appointment, W2 CEO, Warren Russell, said "W2 are delighted to have been able to secure Sara West for the position of CCO. Sara has previously held senior positions within related industry leaders such as Oberthur Technologies, allpay and FIS.Her knowledge of the emerging payments market, extensive industry network and well defined commercial focus will be invaluable in driving W2 towards its goal and the next exciting growth stage for W2 in new markets."

In response Sara said, "I was looking for a new challenge and have been closely watching W2 grow over the last 5 years. I am thrilled to be joining the W2 management team at such an exciting time. In my opinion, the products and services meet the market and client needs and help fulfil regulatory requirements. Organisations have to look at ways of simplifying the customer on-boarding process while remaining compliant in a tightly regulated world and W2 has a unique approach to bringing data and services together which would typically be reserved for larger corporates. W2 ensures there are no longer commercial barriers for any regulated business in meeting their compliance obligations and provides platforms suitable for 'one-man-band' operators (IFAs or accountants, for example) performing a handful of verifications per annum, all the way through to tier-one, international corporations carrying out thousands or millions of checks per day.

I am excited about what I can add to W2 to help to build out the brand. W2 has a unique proposition that actually does what it claims and so, for me, W2 was an opportunity to put my name to something that is solving a problem and I am proud to say meets the needs of the end client."

About W2 Global Data Solutions (W2):

W2 has been trading since 2011 as a trusted provider of SaaS, B2B software solutions and data services enabling organisations to achieve regulatory compliance in relation to KYC (Know Your Customer), combatting fraud, AML (Anti Money Laundering) protection and frictionless customer on-boarding.

Over 100 organisations around the world rely on data and/or services provided by W2 to meet their regulatory or risk management requirements, and W2 have partnered with some of the world's largest data providers to ensure their customers get simple access to reliable information.

The unique W2 solutions require minimal implementation and simplify how organisations conduct regulatory customer due diligence on individuals, organisations, suppliers, staff, tenants and employees on an international scale.

PRESS CONTACTS: For further information contact -

Alexia Mei - Marketing & Support Manager for W2 Global Data (W2)

Tel: +44-(0)-300-088-9542

Email: Alexia.Mei@W2globaldata.com

