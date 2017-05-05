WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBMJ) announced today that it has purchased LoudMouth Media, Inc. one of the nation's top canna related media companies.

LoudMouth Media has relationships and media specific to the Canna business and consumer markets. This includes television, magazines, billboards, web based marketing, and other new media. Some such assets include a web based news portal that aggregates news related to the industry.

www.loudmouthnews.com makes a plethora of information available regarding the legalized cannabis industry. It also links to the Loudmouth News radio episodes and media produced for the public domain. The site is updated every day with an aggregation of all the news that is relevant to consumers, producers, and investors of private and public companies in the publicly traded companies in the rapidly growing legal marijuana market sector. www.loudmouthnews.com

Loudmouth also developed and owns the first and longest running syndicated cannabis radio show and news blast called "LoudMouth News" This news based production is designed to highlight companies in the legal marijuana industry. Loudmouth News debuted November 18th, 2014 on KTHO in Lake Tahoe.

"Loudmouth News" became the first syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

Loudmouth News began as a two-minute syndicated news program and quickly grew to a five-minute segment running as news on a variety of stations across the nation. Due to its rapid adoption by stations that previously chose not to air the subject matter and the show's popularity in addition to the short news breaks, the format has been extended to a full hour minus commercial breaks. The new format can be listened to at www.loudmouthnews.com or on an increasing number of stations throughout the country.

Mark Schaftlein, Canna Consumer Goods CEO stated: "With the ever-expanding adoption of cannabis businesses, it is critical for companies and products to reach their target markets. Mainstream media that has generally not been accessible to canna related companies along with a plethora of new media can now be utilized through LoudMouth Media as never before. Acquiring LoudMouth gives Canna Consumer Goods a distinct advantage over other canna consumer companies and positions us solidly as one of the premiere canna related media companies in the country."

