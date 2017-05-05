Research and Markets - Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.89% by 2021: Key Vendors are ContiTech, Gates, Optibelt & SKF

DUBLIN, May05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global industrial variable speed belts market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rise of smart electrical systems. At present, there has been a change from the practice of conventional mechanical and fluid power systems to advanced smart electrical systems for enabling automation with remote access and diagnostic capabilities. In the future, many factories will have fully automated assembly lines assisted by artificial intelligence.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in energy saving through smart and efficient technologies in belt drives. Energy-efficiency is becoming a rising concern for the industrial sector. This is because on an average around 10% of the operational cost is entailed by electricity. This number increases to 40% in energy-intensive industries such as oil and gas, food and beverages, and power. The awareness of energy savings has gained substantial momentum in the recent years. Government bodies of Europe and North America have taken concerted steps in ensuring that plant equipment such as pumps, motors, and fans adapt to energy-efficiency standards.

Key vendors



ContiTech

Gates

Optibelt

SKF

Other prominent vendors



Goodyear Rubber

Hi-Lo Manufacturing

Lian Eng

Lovejoy

Others

