PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.89% by 2021: Key Vendors are ContiTech, Gates, Optibelt & SKF

DUBLIN, May05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global industrial variable speed belts market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise of smart electrical systems. At present, there has been a change from the practice of conventional mechanical and fluid power systems to advanced smart electrical systems for enabling automation with remote access and diagnostic capabilities. In the future, many factories will have fully automated assembly lines assisted by artificial intelligence.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in energy saving through smart and efficient technologies in belt drives. Energy-efficiency is becoming a rising concern for the industrial sector. This is because on an average around 10% of the operational cost is entailed by electricity. This number increases to 40% in energy-intensive industries such as oil and gas, food and beverages, and power. The awareness of energy savings has gained substantial momentum in the recent years. Government bodies of Europe and North America have taken concerted steps in ensuring that plant equipment such as pumps, motors, and fans adapt to energy-efficiency standards.

Key vendors

  • ContiTech
  • Gates
  • Optibelt
  • SKF

Other prominent vendors

  • Goodyear Rubber
  • Hi-Lo Manufacturing
  • Lian Eng
  • Lovejoy
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

PART 04: Market landscape

PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

PART 09: Market trends

PART 10: Vendor landscape

PART 11: Key vendor analysis

PART 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4dxqb/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire