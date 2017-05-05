Airborne Wireless Network Receives Federal Communications Commission Approval to Test Demonstration System

SIMI VALLEY, California, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airborne Wireless Network (OTCQB: ABWN), is pleased to announce that it has been granted an experimental operating certificate by the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC"), file number 0378-EX-ST-2017X. The FCC's approval will allow ABWN to ground test and flight test its demonstration system, in the development of the Infinitus Super HighwayTM, the Company's patented air-to-air communication system. The FCC's approval allows the Company to conduct testing on the ground and over its intended flight test operating area near Roswell, New Mexico.

As part of the tests, the Company will utilize two Boeing testbed aircraft and pass broadband data between each aircraft inflight and a ground station, in a first of its kind air-to-air and air-to-ground meshed network link.

Jason T. de Mos, the Company's Vice President of Business Development and Aviation Compliance, said, "This approval is a significant achievement in the testing and development of our Infinitus Super Highway. We believe our technology has the potential to become an important opportunity for improving and creating a global pipeline that takes connectivity beyond current limitations. We are very much looking forward to the test demonstration and bringing this new, highly innovative communications network system to market."

About Airborne Wireless Network

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital superhighway in the sky. The Company intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage connectivity. The Company does not intend to provide retail customer coverage to end users, but, instead, act as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the world's connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground based fiber and satellites. The Company believes that the Company's airborne digital highway may be a solution to fill the world's connectivity void. Once the network is developed and fully implemented, its uses may be limitless. The Company's network, once developed, should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

