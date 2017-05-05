Preliminary results show targeted treatment offers low toxicity for patients with endometrial or cervical cancer



NASHUA, N.H. and VIENNA, Austria, 2017-05-05 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Booth #4330) - iCAD, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICAD), an industry-leading provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer, today announced researchers will present new clinical data supporting use of the Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® for the treatment of endometrial and cervical cancer at the 36th Congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) in Vienna, Austria, from May 5-9, 2017. The Company will also showcase the multi-platform Xoft System and its suite of products at its booth (#4330) throughout the meeting.



"This new clinical data analysis of endometrial and cervical cancer patients treated with the Xoft System at a European facility presents encouraging results that support the valuable benefits of this innovative treatment option," said Ken Ferry, CEO of iCAD. "These new preliminary data add to the growing body of global research highlighting the Xoft System's clinical value to patients and clinicians alike."



At the meeting, researchers from Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza, Spain will present new preliminary findings on their recent clinical experience treating endometrial and cervical cancer patients with electronic brachytherapy using the Xoft System in two posters including E-poster EP-1783 entitled "Acute toxicity with Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (XB) in endometrial or cervical cancer." This study demonstrated excellent results in acute toxicity in 29 endometrial or cervical cancer patients treated with the Xoft System from September 2015 to September 2016. In the second study, Poster PO-0939, entitled "Comparison of brachytherapy sources of endometrial cancer: Electronic brachytherapy source and 192Ir" researchers performed a dosimetric analysis. Results showed that electronic brachytherapy delivered a lower dose of radiation to surrounding healthy organs at risk, such as the bladder and rectum, than would have been delivered had 192Ir been utilized instead of the Xoft System. The posters will be available for viewing during the conference.



"The Xoft System is able to precisely target cancer cells and spare surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in a significant reduction in the radiation dose that reaches organs at risk," said Agustina Mendez Villamon, MD, Radiation Oncologist, Miguel Servet University Hospital. "Our early results with this targeted technology are very promising, and we are pleased to offer this valuable treatment option to appropriately selected patients with endometrial and cervical cancer in Spain."



The Xoft System is FDA cleared, CE marked, and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body, including early-stage breast cancer, gynecological cancers and non-melanoma skin cancer.



About Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy System



The Xoft System is an isotope-free radiation treatment that is FDA cleared, CE marked, and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body, including treatment of early-stage breast cancer, gynecological cancers and non-melanoma skin cancer. It utilizes a proprietary miniaturized x-ray as the radiation source that delivers precise treatment directly to cancerous areas while sparing healthy tissue and organs. The Xoft System requires only minimal shielding and therefore does not require room redesign or construction investment. Minimal shielding also allows medical personnel to remain in the room with the patient during treatment. The mobility of the Xoft System makes it easy to treat patients at multiple locations and to easily store the system when not in use. The Axxent Hub is a cloud-based oncology collaboration software solution that enables centers to monitor treatment workflow and enhance communication between clinical specialists. Xoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of iCAD, Inc. For more information about Xoft visit www.xoftinc.com, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @xofticad.



About iCAD, Inc.



iCAD delivers innovative cancer detection and radiation therapy solutions and services that enable clinicians to find and treat cancers earlier and faster while improving patient outcomes. iCAD offers a comprehensive range of upgradeable computer aided detection (CAD) and workflow solutions to support rapid and accurate detection of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers. iCAD's Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® delivers high dose rate, low energy radiation, which targets cancer while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The Xoft System is FDA cleared and CE marked for use anywhere in the body, including treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer and gynecological cancers. The comprehensive iCAD technology platforms include advanced hardware and software as well as management services designed to support cancer detection and radiation therapy treatments. For more information, visit or www.icadmed.com or www.xoftinc.com.



