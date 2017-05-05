

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK,GSK.L) and Innoviva Inc (INVA) announced positive results from the innovative Salford Lung Study or SLS in asthma, carried out amongst 4,233 patients treated by their own General Practitioner in everyday clinical practice.



The open-label, randomised study showed that significantly more asthma patients initiated on treatment with Relvar Ellipta 100/25mcg or 200/25mcg (fluticasone furoate 'FF'/vilanterol 'VI' or 'FF/VI') achieved an improvement in their asthma control compared with patients who continued to take their usual care medicines. Usual care treatment included inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) administered as monotherapy or as ICS/LABA (Long Acting Beta Agonist) combinations.



For the primary effectiveness analysis, at 24 weeks a significantly higher percentage of patients with uncontrolled asthma and initiated on treatment with FF/VI achieved better control of their asthma (71%) measured by the Asthma Control Test (ACT), compared with patients continuing usual care treatment (56%), (Odds ratio 2.00, 95% CI 1.70, 2.34; p<0.001). Improvement was defined as an ACT total score ?20 or an increase from baseline of ?3. Statistically significant findings were also seen at 12, 40 and 52 weeks.



