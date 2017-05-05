REDDE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: REDDE PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached -

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments -

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights -

Other (please specify): -

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: Woodford Investment Management Ltd ("Woodford")

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): Clients of Woodford

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: 4 May 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 5 May 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: 23%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights

Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

GB00BLWF0R63 69,760,568 69,760,568 70,927,195 70,927,195 0 23.33% 0.00%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights

Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights