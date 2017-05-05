

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading on U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street stocks may get off to a mixed opening on Friday. The major focus of the day is Labor Department's monthly jobs report and speech of Fed Chair Janet Yellen. April employment report is expected to boost confidence for a second-quarter rebound in the economy. Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European share are trading down.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 2.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed roughly flat on Thursday. The Dow edged down 6.43 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,951.47, while the Nasdaq crept up 2.79 points or 0.1 percent to 6,075.34 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,389.52.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment situation report for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of non-farm payrolls of 185 thousand, up from 98 thousand a year ago. Unemployement rate is expected to be slightly up at 4.6 percent, compared to 4.5 percent a year ago. Hourly average earnings is expected to be unchanged at 2.7 percent.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak about '125 Years of Women's Participation in the Economy' at the 125 Years of Women at Brown Conference held at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island at 1.30 pm ET.



Federal vice chairman Stanley Fischer will speak at Hoover's Monetary Policy Conference held in Stanford, California at 11.30 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give a keynote address for the Shadow Open Market Committee in New York, with audience Q&A at 12.45 pm ET.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count were 955, while U.S. recorded 870.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, and Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will participate in a policy panel at Hoover's Monetary Policy Conference held in Stanford, California with media and audience Q&A at 1.30 pm ET.



Federal Reserves' Consumer Credit for March will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The forecastes are looking for consensus of $15.6 billion. In the prior month, the consumer credit was $15.2 billion.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a debate on 'Has the 'Neutral' Interest Rate Declined and How Does It Affect Fed Decisions?' at the SIEPR-Hoover Joint Event held in Stanford, California, with audience Q&A on Saturday at 3.30 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, VWR International LLC Friday announced that reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by ultra purity materials supplier Avantor for $33.25 per share in cash. The enterprise value of the deal is around $6.4 billion and represents a premium of approximately 17 percent premium as on May 2, the day prior to the start of the market speculation.



Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. reported that its RevPAR for the first-quarter was up 2.7 percent, with rate up 0.8 percent and occupancy up 1.2 percent points. The company said it remains confident in the outlook for 2017 and its ability to deliver sustainable growth into the future.



InAmericas, RevPAR was up 2.2 percent, with U.S. RevPAR up 1.9 percent. Performance stabilised in oil producing markets, where RevPAR was up 1 percent, excluding the favourable impact of Houston hosting the Super Bowl.



ConocoPhillips (COP) updated its first-quarter 2017 earnings as the result of a subsequent filing and information from the operator of Shenandoah, disclosing its decision to impair the carrying value of Shenandoah in the Gulf of Mexico. The company's revised first-quarter earnings were $0.6 billion, or $0.47 per share, compared with a loss of $1.5 billion, or $1.18 per share, prior year. Excluding special items, first-quarter adjusted loss were $0.2 billion, or $0.14 per share, compared with a adjusted loss of $1.2 billion, or $0.95 per share, last year.



Asian stocks closed mostly down. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 24.33 points or 0.78 percent to 3,103.04 on concerns over cooling growth and tightening regulatory scrutiny to curb leverage and speculation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished at 267.41 points or 0.89 percent lower at 24,476.35.



Australian shares extended losses for a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 39.80 points or 0.68 percent to 5,836.60, taking its total fall for the week to 1.5 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 40.70 points or 0.69 percent lower at 5,863.80.



Financial markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for public holidays.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is increasing 0.71 points or 0.01 percent, DAX of Germany is down 35.16 points or 0.29 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 2.31 points, Swiss Market Index is slipping 25.02 points or 0.28 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries such as Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is down 0.16 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX