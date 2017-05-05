

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage guarantor Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) reported that its net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter was to $6 million or breakeven per share, compared to net income of $217 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year period.



But, net income attributable to the company rose to $2.77 billion from $1.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter grew to $5.60 billion from $4.97 billion in the same period last year.



Net interest income for the quarter rose to $5.35 billion from $4.77 billion in the previous year. Non-interest income for the quarter was $200 million, compared to loss of $2.54 billion a year ago.



Fannie Mae reported a positive net worth of $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2017. As a result, the company expects to pay $2.8 billion in dividends to Treasury in June 2017. With the expected June 2017 dividend payment, Fannie Mae will have paid a total of $162.7 billion in dividends to Treasury.



