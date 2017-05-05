PKC Group Plc Company announcement 5 May 2017 3.10 p.m.



Change in the publication date of January-June 2017 Half Year Financial Report



PKC's January-June 2017 Half Year Financial Report will be published on August 11, 2017 at about 8.15 am instead of the previously announced August 10, 2017 at about 8.15 am.





PKC Group Plc



Board of Directors



Matti Hyytiäinen



President & CEO



Further information:



Juha Torniainen, CFO, PKC Group Plc, Tel. + +358 40 570 8871



Distribution



Nasdaq Helsinki



Main media



www.pkcgroup.com



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2016 totalled EUR 846 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.