

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $37 million, or $0.33 per share. This was higher than $8 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.24 billion. This was down from $1.25 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 362.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 371.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%



