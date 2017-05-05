Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Novartis Exercises Option for Global Development and Commercialization of Conatus Pharmaceuticals' Drug Emricasan

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Bioverativ Post-Earnings Results

Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) as the Biotech Pharma Company announced on May 04, 2017 that Swiss Pharma major Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is exercising its option for an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of Emricasan, used for treating liver disease NASH Cirrhosis. Novartis had signed an exclusive Option, Collaboration and License Agreement with Conatus for the global development and commercialization of Emricasan in December 2016. The license will become effective once Novartis pays $7 million as option exercise payment to Conatus. The license is expected to be in place by mid-2017 subject to approvals from anti-trust regulators and other closing conditions.

One of Conatus Pharma's competitors within the Biotechnology space, Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV), reported on May 03, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Bioverativ in the coming days.

Novartis's decision to exercise its option follows the initiation of the Phase II b ENCORE-LF (for Liver Function) randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial by Conatus. The ENCORE-LF clinical trial will evaluate the effectiveness of Emricasan in treating patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis caused by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Commenting on the exercising of option by Novartis, Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and CEO of Conatus said:

"We believe this collaboration provides Emricasan with its best opportunity to advance through the remaining development process toward making this novel treatment available to patients. We remain focused on the timely completion of our Emricasan Phase 2b clinical development program, with expected data readouts beginning in the first half of 2018, and on rolling out independent pipeline development opportunities later in 2017 to build additional long-term value for our shareholders."

Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis added:

"We are pleased to add another important medicine to our liver portfolio with Emricasan, which has shown potential in patients with advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis. We look forward to advancing our broad portfolio of NASH and chronic liver disease programs to address this growing unmet need."

Conatus' financial situation with regards to development of Emricasan

So far, Novartis has paid Conatus the following amounts - $50 million as upfront payment in December 2016, $15 million in February 2017 in exchange of convertible promissory note issued to Novartis and the current $7 million as option exercise payment. Apart from this Novartis will also shoulder 50% costs of the four ongoing Phase 2b Emricasan clinical trials being conducted by Conatus, once the license becomes effective. With all these financials in place, Conatus is confident that it will be able to maintain operations and ongoing clinical development activities till end of FY19. Given that Novartis has committed to fund Conatus's Phase 3 single agent Emricasan development and all combination drug development activities, Conatus is confident that it has enough resources to complete the development of Emricasan both as a single agent for NASH cirrhosis as well as a single agent or part of a combination drug therapy for NASH fibrosis.

Conatus is also entitled to receive certain milestone payments as well as tiered double digit royalties on sales of Emricasan as a single agent and tiered single to double digit royalties on sales of combination drug products containing Emricasan. Conatus holds the option to co-commercialize Emricasan in the US on a cost and revenue sharing basis instead of receiving US and ex-US royalties. This includes the use of Emricasan in combination with other drugs.

How Novartis benefits by exercising the option?

The collaboration with Conatus will help expand the treatment options available to people diagnosed with fatty liver disease at various stages and where there are no approved medicines available for the treatment. Novartis is already developing Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists to be used in the treatment of chronic liver diseases. If Conatus' multiple Phase II b clinical trials with Emricasan show positive results, Novartis will move on to conduct the Phase III studies of Emricasan. In the Phase III studies of Emricasan, the trails will study the effectiveness of Emricasan as a single agent as well as its effectiveness when Emricasan is developed in combination with an FXR agonist.

Studies have shown that FXR agonist address three major aspects of NASH progression by reducing fat, inflammation and fibrosis in the liver. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Novartis' FXR agonists for NASH with liver fibrosis as well as for the development of Conatus' Emricasan in patients with NASH cirrhosis.

Novartis has also entered into collaboration with Allergan to conduct clinical trials to see effectiveness of the combination of Novartis' FXR agonist and Allergan's cenicriviroc (CVC) for the treatment of NASH with liver fibrosis. Novartis' collaboration with Conatus and Allergan is in-line with the Company's goals of developing new drugs for the treatment of chronic liver diseases.

About Emricasan

Emricasan is a first-in-class, orally active caspase protease inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of enzymes that mediate inflammation and cell death, or apoptosis. Emricasan has the potential to interrupt the progression of liver disease if the activity of these enzymes is reduced. Emricasan has been tested on more than 650 patients who were a part of Conatus' eight Phase I and eight Phase 2 clinical trials. So far, the drug has been well-tolerated by healthy volunteers and patients with liver disease. In February 2016, the US FDA granted Fast Track designation to the Emricasan for the treatment of liver cirrhosis caused by NASH. Conatus is conducting various clinical trials to study the therapeutic benefits of Emricasan across the various types of liver disease.

About NASH Cirrhosis

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is liver inflammation and damage caused by a build-up of fat in the liver. NASH is a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. When NASH condition worsens, it causes scarring of the liver, which leads to cirrhosis.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, May 04, 2017, Conatus Pharma's stock slipped 4.69%, ending the trading session at $7.73. A total volume of 2.68 million shares were traded at the end of the day, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 700.37 thousand shares. In the last month and previous three months, shares of the Company have soared 36.09% and 84.49%, respectively. Moreover, the stock surged 46.68% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $212.19 million.

Novartis' stock, on the other hand, closed May 04 session at $77.81, registering a marginal gain of 0.28%. Approximately 1.67 million shares exchanged hands by end of the day's trading session. The stock performance was up at $77.81 for past month and up 10.35% for the quarter. The year- to-date shares of the Company gained 10.71%. Novartis' stock is trading at a PE ratio of 29.30 and has a dividend yield of 3.50%. The stock has a market capital of $205.51 billion.

