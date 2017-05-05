Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Sangamo Receives Special Regulatory Designation from FDA for Three of Its Program

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Bio-Techne Post-Earnings Results

One of Sangamo Therapeutics' competitors within the Biotechnology space, Bio-Techne Corp. (NASDAQ: TECH), reported on May 02, 2017, its financial results for Q3 ended March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Bio-Techne in the coming days.

FDA Approvals

Sangamo Therapeutics received Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for SB-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II). RPD provides incentives to develop drugs for the treatment of rare diseases primarily affecting children ages 18 years or younger. In addition, a sponsor who receives a new drug approval for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible to receive a priority review voucher for a subsequent marketing application for a different product. The voucher may be sold or transferred. The SB-913 has earlier received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. FDA has cleared an Investigational New Drug Application (NDA) for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-913 in adults with MPS II is open and screening subjects for enrollment.

The Company got the Orphan Drug designation approval for its SB-525 SB-525 cDNA gene therapy for Hemophilia A product. FDA has cleared an NDA for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-525 in adults with Hemophilia A is expected to be opened and to begin screening subjects for enrollment later this quarter. Orphan Drug designations are granted to drugs and biologics intended to treat rare diseases with a patient population less than 200,000 in the US. The designation provides incentives to advance development and commercialization of rare disease drugs.

Sangamo Therapeutics also received Fast Track designation for SB-FIX in vivo genome editing treatment for Hemophilia B. The SB-FIX program has already received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. FDA has cleared an NDA for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-FIX in adults with Hemophilia B is open and screening subjects for enrollment's track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Once a drug receives Fast Track designation, early and frequent communication with the FDA is encouraged throughout the development and review processes, often leading to earlier drug approval and access by patients.

"Our four early clinical programs are focused on rare diseases for which new treatments are sorely needed, and we are gratified to work closely with the FDA as we advance these novel genomic therapies in human studies," said Dr. Sandy Marae, CEO of Sangamo.

Sangamo Therapeutics ' fourth lead clinical program, SB-318 in vivo genome editing treatment for MPS I, has already received Orphan Drug and RPD designations. FDA has cleared an IND for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-318 in adults with MPS I is open and screening subjects for enrollment.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, May 04, 2017, following the announcement, Sangamo Therapeutics' share price finished the trading session at $4.60, rising 2.22%. A total volume of 547.67 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has surged 26.03% in both the last three months and past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 50.82%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $337.04 million.

Earnings Alert: Sangamo Therapeutics' will release its Q1 2017 financial results after the market closes on May 10, 2017.

