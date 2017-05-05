

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



Offer for Subscription: Update



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 27 March 2017 (the 'Offer'), the Offer officially closed on 5 April 2017.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B640GZ4R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX