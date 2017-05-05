

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said on Friday that it has opened an infringement procedure against Slovenia in relation to the seizure of European Central Bank information that took place at the Central Bank of Slovenia in 2016.



The commission said it has served a Letter of Formal Notice to Slovenia.



The said incident took place on July 6, 2016, when in the context of a national investigation against central bank officials, Slovenian authorities seized information at the Bank of Slovenia that included ECB documents and IT hardware.



The ECB had given no prior authorization for the seizure of their documents, the EU's executive arm noted.



The inviolability of the ECB's archives is protected by Protocol No 7 on the Privileges and Immunities of the EU, the commission added.



The commission was dissatisfied with the Slovenian authorities response to an EU Pilot letter sent in December 2016 in an attempt to clarify the facts informally. Hence, the commission served the latest letter.



The Slovenian authorities now have two months to reply to the letter, the commission said.



