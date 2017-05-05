

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



GM Statement



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held on 4 May 2017 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.



The proxy voting was as follows:



+-------------------------------+------------------------------+---------------+ |Resolution |Votes For (or at the |Votes Against | | |Chairman's discretion) | | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+---------------+ |1 - Tender Offer and |10,743,206 (95.24%) |537,144 (4.76%)| |Performance Incentive Fee | | | +-------------------------------+------------------------------+---------------+



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



