

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher Friday morning, ahead of a crucial jobs report that may cement expectations of a June rate hike.



The Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold earlier this week, but said they remain on track to raise rates three times in 2017 as long as the economy performs well.



Traders await the April jobs report from the Labor Department. Economists are looking for non-farm payrolls of 185,000 up from 98,000 a year ago. Hourly average earnings are expected to be unchanged at 2.7 percent.



Numerous Federal Reserve speakers are also on tap today, including Chair Janet Yellen.



Gold was up $4 at $1232 an ounce, after hitting its lowest in about two weeks in the previous session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX