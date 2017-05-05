BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, will attend the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference. The conference is being held on May 16th, 2017, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

eXp World Holdings management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. As a full-service real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an attractive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit www.eXpRealty.com.

