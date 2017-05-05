India Caprolactam Market 2011-2016 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Caprolactam Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

India Caprolactam Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of caprolactam market in India during 2011-2025.



Caprolactam is used in multiple end user industries such as tire cords, films & coatings, consumer goods, wires & cables, monomer castings and moulding engineered components, etc. Growing demand for caprolactam as a raw material to produce Nylon 6 fibres and Nylon 6 resins coupled with continuing growth in end use industries are some of the major factors expected to aid the country's caprolactam market during 2016 - 2025. Moreover, growing textile industry coupled with favourable government initiatives are expected to boost the demand for caprolactam in the country during forecast period.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive caprolactam market in India.

India Caprolactam Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of caprolactam market in India:

- India Caprolactam Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application, By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customer Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Caprolactam Production Outlook



5. India Caprolactam Market Outlook



6. India Caprolactam Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis (10 Customers)

