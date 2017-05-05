

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) said it has agreed to terminate its license agreement with Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) for sacituzumab govitecan or IMMU-132 and settle the related litigation.



The license agreement had not yet closed due to legal action brought by an Immunomedics stockholder challenging the transaction. The termination and settlement remain subject to court approval.



'The Immunomedics transaction would have effectively utilized our substantial expertise in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development to advance IMMU-132 for patients in need. However, due to significant delays and lack of progress towards closing the deal, we are turning our full attention and resources to our promising pipeline and the substantial opportunities in front of us, including the upcoming topline data readout from the ADCETRIS ECHELON-1 trial and ongoing or planned pivotal trials of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) and enfortumab vedotin (ASG-22ME),' Clay Siegall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics, said.



Effective upon the termination of the license, the parties have agreed to fully settle, resolve and release each other from all disputes, claims and liabilities.



As part of the termination, Seattle Genetics will continue to hold 3.0 million shares of Immunomedics common stock, as well as a warrant to purchase an additional 8.7 million shares at $4.90 per share exercisable until December 31, 2017.



