sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,56 Euro		+1,351
+2,40 %
WKN: 602322 ISIN: US8125781026 Ticker-Symbol: SGT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SEATTLE GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEATTLE GENETICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,44
58,63
14:45
56,90
59,16
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNOMEDICS INC
IMMUNOMEDICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMUNOMEDICS INC4,90+0,20 %
SEATTLE GENETICS INC57,56+2,40 %