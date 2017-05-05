VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNS)(OTCQX: SLSDF) at the request of IIROC, wishes to advise that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent decline in the Company's stock price. It should be noted that the entire frac sand group of companies have been under pricing pressure, and Select Sands is in line with this sector move. The Company will take this opportunity to advise that as a result of recent heavy rains in Arkansas that there has been some flooding at the some of the Company's facilities in recent days. Although it is anticipated that this flooding will have some short term impacts on production, it is not expected that such impact will have a material impact on the Company's 2017 financial results.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing & cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the potential impact of the flooding at the Company's Arkansas property and its impact on production and the financial results of the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

