The 7.21 GW of fresh capacity that was completed in the January-March period marks an increase of just 70 MW from the first three months of 2016, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).Utility-scale projects accounted for 4.78 GW of the total. Distributed-generation PV capacity additions - a key development priority for the central government - came in at 2.43 GW, up 151% from the preceding year. "The development of distributed-generation capacity continues to accelerate, mainly in Zhejiang, Shandong, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces," the NEA said. The biggest surprise with the new quarterly installation figures was the shift in development from the northwestern and northeastern provinces - where curtailment has been an issue - to the provinces of central and eastern China. About 1.08 GW of capacity ...

