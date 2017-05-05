TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen", or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the year ended January 31, 2017.

Highlights:

-- Total revenue of $14.9 million, including total investment gains of $14.7 million; -- Net income for the year ended January 31, 2017 was $9.8 million or $0.11 per basic share; -- In the year, the Company made new investments in QMX Gold Corporation, Pitchblack Resources Ltd, Fura Gems Inc., Valencia Ventures Inc. and a private Ontario company, Desert Lion Energy Corp., which holds lithium claims in Namibia; -- Completed entire NCIB by repurchasing and cancelling 6.6 million Aberdeen shares; -- Files technical reports for Smokey Hills Platinum mine and Sal de los Angeles Lithium Project.

As at January 31, 2017, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value ("NAV") was $34.6 million, or $0.39 per share. Given the nature of Aberdeen's operations, there is currently no difference between "shareholder equity" and "net asset value" for Aberdeen. On a year-over-year basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $8.7 million.

January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 October 31, 2016 Shares outstanding 88,912,282 95,546,628 88,912,282 $ $/Shares $ $/Shares $ $/Shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Cash on hand 626,293 0.007 604,613 0.006 1,513,635 0.017 Investments Publicly traded 17,011,407 0.191 2,754,448 0.029 13,041,522 0.147 Private 15,614,855 0.176 19,322,417 0.202 19,044,924 0.214 Non-trading warrants Intrinsic value 288,000 0.003 - 0.000 - - Option value 44,880 0.000 423,920 0.004 45,520 0.001 ------------------------------------------------------------ 332,880 0.003 423,920 0.004 45,520 0.001 ------------------------------------------------------------ Portfolio Investments 32,959,142 0.370 22,500,785 0.235 32,131,966 0.361 Loans 1,659,030 0.019 - - 1,709,903 0.019 ------------------------------------------------------------ Total 35,244,465 0.396 23,105,398 0.241 35,355,504 0.398 ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------

For the twelve months ended January 31, 2017, Aberdeen reported net earnings of $9.8 million or $0.11 per basic share on total revenue of $14.9 million. Revenue was comprised of $14.7 million from net investment gains and $0.2 million from interest income and advisory fees. For the twelve months ending January 31, 2016, Aberdeen reported a net loss of $9.7 million or $(0.10) per basic share on total revenue of $(6.3) million ($(7.0) million from net investment losses and $0.7 million from dividend income and advisory fees).

Aberdeen's management is encouraged by the Company's solid performance during fiscal 2017 and is looking forward to continuing to build on that performance through fiscal 2018. During the 2017 fiscal year, Aberdeen invested in equity interests in a few companies, such as QMX Gold Corporation, Fura Gems Inc. and Desert Lion Energy Corp., that management believes are positioned for significant and transformative growth. The Company continues to review opportunistic investments through which it feels it can achieve exceptional capital appreciation.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

During the twelve months ended January 31, 2017, the Company purchased and cancelled 6,634,346 shares at an average price of $0.18. The Company completed its NCIB for the entire year.

Smokey Hills Platinum Mine and Sal de los Angeles Project Technical Reports

Aberdeen has filed a technical report in respect of the Smokey Hills Platinum Project in South Africa, which is owned by African Thunder Platinum, of which Aberdeen is a significant shareholder. Aberdeen has also filed a technical report in respect of the Salar de los Angeles Lithium Project in Argentina, which is owned by Potasio y Litio de Argentina S.A., of which Aberdeen presently holds 50% of the outstanding shares.

The Smokey Hills Technical Report is entitled "An Independent Qualified Persons' Report on the Smokey Hills Platinum Mine, Limpopo Province, South Africa" dated effective as of October 1, 2016, which was authored by D van Heerden of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd. (the "Smokey Hills Report"). Mr. van Heerden is independent of Aberdeen and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Salar de los Angeles Lithium Project Technical Report is entitled "Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Lithium & Potash, Salar de Los Angeles Project" effective as of February 24, 2017, which was authored by Frits Reidel, CPG of Flosolutions (the "Lithium Report"). Mr. Reidel is independent of Aberdeen and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Smokey Hills Report and the Lithium Report may be found under Aberdeen's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information in both reports is consistent with the disclosure made by Aberdeen in its annual information form dated April 28, 2017.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

