

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK high street sales was weak in April despite Easter holidays that fell late this year and a dismal prior year baseline, survey figures from business advisory services firm BDO showed Friday.



Retailers saw April's like-for-like trading grow just 1.9 percent, the BDO's High Street Sales Tracker report said. In contrast, there was a 6.1 percent fall in April last year, which was the worst monthly performance since February 2009.



The later Easter holiday failed to inspire UK consumers into a Spring shopping spree, the firm said. The weak data alarmed retail analysts, though consumers are widely expected to cut spending ahead of the June 8 election.



Fashion sales grew just 1.2 percent and lifestyle retailers logged 5.3 percent gain as overseas shoppers took advantage of the weak pound. Homewares sales dropped 3.1 percent, but it was in the context of a strong comparative of 17.8 percent gain in April 2016.



Non-store sales grew 15.1 percent in April, though this was the lowest pace of monthly growth seen since September last year.



Excluding the Easter weekend, sales growth would have been just 0.16 percent, the report said.



'With Easter falling later, retailers would have been expecting a boost in sales in April, so these poor results will be clearly disappointing.'



