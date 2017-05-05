sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,248 Euro		+0,187
+0,58 %
WKN: 884647 ISIN: GB0003308607 Ticker-Symbol: FA9 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.05.2017 | 14:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SPECTRIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 5

Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

On 3 May 2017, Spectris plc ("the Company") was notified by Robert Stopford, Head of Corporate Development, that his spouse acquired 500 Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 2773 pence per share.

The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobert Stopford
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Executive Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSpectris plc
b)LEI213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each


GB0003308607
b)Nature of the transactionSpectris plc received notification on 3 May 2017 that Astrid Stopford, spouse of Robert Stopford, had purchased 500 ordinary shares of 5p each in Spectris plc on 3 May 2017.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£27.73500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume500
Price£27.73
e)Date of the transaction3 May 2017; 11:46
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

For and on behalf of Spectris plc

Date: 5 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire