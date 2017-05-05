Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

On 3 May 2017, Spectris plc ("the Company") was notified by Robert Stopford, Head of Corporate Development, that his spouse acquired 500 Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 2773 pence per share.

The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Stopford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Committee b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Spectris plc b) LEI 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each





GB0003308607 b) Nature of the transaction Spectris plc received notification on 3 May 2017 that Astrid Stopford, spouse of Robert Stopford, had purchased 500 ordinary shares of 5p each in Spectris plc on 3 May 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s) £27.73 500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 500 Price £27.73 e) Date of the transaction 3 May 2017; 11:46 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange: LON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

For and on behalf of Spectris plc

Date: 5 May 2017