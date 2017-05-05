FORKED RIVER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCQB: DREM) (formerly known as Virtual Learning Co Inc. with symbol VRTR) announces that FINRA approved the Company's name and symbol change. The effective date for trading under the new symbol DREM was Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Dream Homes is a fully integrated real estate Company specializing in the elevation and moving of homes, new construction of townhouses and single-family homes, as well as development and sale of approved, single-family homes and various residential properties located throughout central /southern New Jersey.

Hurricane Sandy devastated the Jersey shore area in late 2012. Since 2013, Dream Homes has completed 170 elevation, renovation and new construction projects, and has 28 currently in progress. DHDC is expected to complete 50 to 60 during 2017, and that number is expected to increase steadily. Since Dream is licensed as both new home builder and general contractor, it offers the full spectrum of services that a client may need. For this reason, Dream occupies a unique place in the market. Additionally, over 35,000 households throughout New Jersey all need to be elevated and renovated, or demolished and rebuilt. So therefore, a massive market opportunity exists for steady business in this division.

Dream Homes and Development is led by its Chairman & CEO Vincent C. Simonelli Vince is considered an expert in all aspects of real estate, finance and construction. He has obtained and closed over $250M in real estate financing over 24 years which resulted in over 300+ commercial closings and over 1500 retail sales and closings. Vince has testified at hundreds of planning and zoning boards for residential, commercial, and redevelopment applications.

Mr. Simonelli stated, "This year is shaping up to be a very good year for us and we're excited about the new symbol, DREM. Since we focus on and specialize in some of the more difficult home elevation projects, as well as demolition and new construction on small lots, we've had increasing numbers of homeowners contact us recently to manage their projects." He added, "In the past year, many other builders and contractors have exited the market, due to the challenges and difficulties. It's a great opportunity for us to increase our market share."

Dream Homes is also contracted to develop and build several townhome projects and single family home developments. More information on these projects is detailed in the Company's SEC filings, and updates will be forthcoming. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the Company's Investor Relations to receive a fact sheet, discuss company operations, and receive email alerts in the future.

About Dream Homes & Development Corporation

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCQB: DREM) is a full service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project from design, architectural and engineering services through all aspects of construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area. In addition to its renovation and elevation division, Dream has contracted to build new single family homes and townhome developments. Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's filings at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DREM/filings.

Company Contact:

Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Vincent Simonelli

CEO

Office: (609) 693-8881

Email: vince@dreamhomesltd.com



Investor Relations:

Green Chip IR

Attn: Matt Chipman

Office: (818) 923-5302

Email: matt@greenchipir.com



