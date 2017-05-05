NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - The Association for Corporate Growth Orange County chapter ("ACG-OC") recognized Orange County's highest performing companies last night at the organization's 22nd Annual Awards Gala, held at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

More than 400 executives attended the event.

The distinguished affair highlighted the achievements of Orange County- and Inland Empire-based companies operating in the middle market space. More than 100 nominees were submitted for the 2017 competition, which kicked off last fall. Those earning finalist status complete the rigorous judging process by undergoing an independent review led by C-level business professionals who evaluate each based on several growth-related metrics.

The winning companies include:

Growth Award - Cellpoint

Reinventing Award - Real Mex Restaurants

Spotlight Award - Incipio Group

Global Award - Diversified Technical Systems, Inc.

Corporate Responsibility - Nolet Spirits USA

Green/Sustainability Award - Smart Utility Systems

Innovation Award - Aria Group

Founders Award - Howard Building Corporation

Startup Award - AutoGravity

ACG-OC Board President Tom Hopper said, "These companies are emblematic of why Orange County remains such a vibrant market for business. Their stories of growth and triumph inspire us all."

About ACG Orange County

Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth is a global organization with 56 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's 14,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as from law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.

