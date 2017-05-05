HRG to Organize Golden Partner Forum to Enhance Global Cooperation in Robotics

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HIT Robot Group (HRG), one ofChina'stop robot manufacturing companies, will host HRG Golden Partner Forum (the Forum) at the University of Maryland's Riggs Center on May 14, 2017. The event, which aims to further exchanges and resource-sharing in the areas of robotic technology and technological innovation between China and the U.S., is expected to play a part in beefing up cooperation among academic institutions, peer companies and governments on a global scale.

The event, which is conveniently located for the myriad academic, government, and industry professionals in the Washington D.C. area, will feature discussions with senior experts from advanced research institutes including University of Maryland, Cornell, John Hopkins, and Harvard's Wyss Institute, and representatives from companies such as Ramana Rachakonda, principal engineer of Joule at Intel and Karen Lu, regional general manager of Alibaba Cloud International.

"We would like to create more resources and insight-sharing opportunities for manufacturers of and investors in robotics from China and the U.S. Through this Forum, HRG is doing our part to bolster international cooperation in smart manufacturing and research and development," said Lei Zhu, Vice President of HRG.

Following the morning forum, a Roadshow Competition on robotics innovation will be held, where ten teams, selected previously in smaller competitions, will compete for cash awards, investment opportunities and strategic guidance and support from HRG and potential investors. HRG is using this competition as a way to encourage start-ups' incubation and growth, talent development and support.

The event will be concluded with a VIP dinner. Themed, "China-U.S. Cross-border Cooperation and Investment", the reception, co-hosted by HRG and the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC), will include government officials and businesspeople who are leaders in the field of China-U.S. cooperation.

The Forum is a further step in support of the Chinese government's "Made in China 2025" initiative. By bolstering potential cooperation opportunities in the smart manufacturing of robots and robotic equipment, HRG is injecting vigor and vitality into the cause of China's national economic restructuring and adjustment. Since its establishment, HRG has followed a "golden partner" approach in reaching out to global resources, developing partnerships with leading companies, achieving mutual success with business entrepreneurs who intend to invest in the Chinese market.

"With this Forum, and by leveraging its potential resources and expertise in robotic technology, HRG will continue to work to establish channels of high-tech knowledge sharing and exchange for international players worldwide," said Mr. Zhu.

About HIT Robot Group

HIT Robot Group (HRG), founded in 2014, is one ofChina'shigh-tech giants in robotics with a joint investment fromthe Heilongjiangprovincial government, the Harbinmunicipal government, and the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT). The company manufactures a range of robots and robotic equipment for various industries, and also provides solutions and services for technology companies. HRG has presence in 13 major Chinese cities, along with offices inWashington D.C.,California,Frankfurt,SeoulandTokyo.