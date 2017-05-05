Act-On Continues to Educate Empower Today's Digital Marketers with Adaptive Journeys™ Roadshows in San Francisco, New York London

Act-On Software, the leading provider of adaptive marketing automation for fast-growing businesses, today shared the 2017 dates and locations for i heart marketing, an Adaptive Journeys Roadshow building on the success of the i heart marketing event series launched in 2013 with stops in San Francisco on June 12, New York on August 8, and London on October 2.

The Adaptive Journeys Roadshow will bring together marketing's best and brightest for a full-day, hands-on experience, including pre-conference training, mainstage keynotes, breakout sessions, and customer panel. i heart marketing events are specifically designed to brush marketers up on the latest trends, tools, and best practices shaping their profession; a glimpse into tomorrow, today, with panels and presentations from thought leaders and experts.

Attendees in 2017 can expect:

Hands-on training to accelerate their Act-On certification, with pre-con training to further maximize the value of their Act-On investment.

Appearances from forward-thinking marketing leaders, sharing their innovative, out-of-the-box marketing approaches on the show's mainstage.

Panels and breakouts led by fellow modern marketers, sharing insight and expertise.

Best practices from Act-On's own employees, customers, and executives everything you'd need to know to build Adaptive Journeys across brand, demand, and customer marketing.

A sneak preview of Act-On's 2017 product roadmap use cases Act-On will be expanding on in the year ahead.

Opportunities to network, trade tips, even enjoy a cocktail or two!

"We're thrilled to be hitting the road again, meeting with customers, and discussing the future of customer journey mapping through our vision for Adaptive Journeys," says Michelle Huff, CMO of Act-On. "We also look forward to helping marketers maximize their investment in marketing automation and share best practices to drive revenue and improve the customer experience."

Marketers are encouraged to register for the San Francisco event before May 12th for a free ticket to share with a coworker or colleague; two for the price of one. Full conference passes start at $295.

Interested in sponsoring an Adaptive Journeys Roadshow? View the event prospectus to learn more.

