Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research's (UNITAR) Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT), will host the GIS for a Sustainable World Conference May 9 through 11 in Geneva.

The conference will showcase the ways international organizations are using location to unlock the full potential of data. Esri staff will be on hand to inform attendees about how these organizations can leverage geographic information systems (GIS) technology to make sustainable development goals a reality by working to fight poverty, inequality, disease, and climate change.

WHO: Clint Brown, Head of Product Engineering, Esri Jeff Baranyi, Solution Engineer, Disaster Response Program, Esri Einar Bjorgo, Manager, UNOSAT, United Nations Institute for Training and Research Mohamed Ramadan, Consultant to the Government of Egypt CAPMAS Ulf Mansson, Senior Project Manager, Sweco Yves Ubelmann, Founder and CEO, Iconem WHAT: GIS for a Sustainable World Conference Key inspirational talks include: • Esri Empowering the international community through ArcGIS • Sweco Innovative community planning and integrating GIS with the popular interactive game Minecraft • Iconem Data collection to preserve threatened cultural sites using drones • Egypt Meeting sustainable development goals with open data WHERE: Campus Biotech 9 Chemin des Mines 1202 Geneva, Switzerland WHEN: Tuesday-Thursday, May 9-11, 2017 LEARN MORE: esri.com/events/gisforsdgs

