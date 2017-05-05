Componenta Corporation Stock exchange release 5.5.2017 at 16.00



In its organizational meeting held after the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2017, the Board of Directors elected Petteri Walldén as the Chairman of the Board and Tommi Salunen as the Vice Chairman of the Board. The Board assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members are independent of the Company and its significant shareholders.



The Board resolved not to establish a separate audit committee and that the entire Board shall attend to the tasks that belong to the audit committee under the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.



Componenta is an international technology company. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components and total solutions made of them to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment. The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.