Mitratech CEO to discuss how the CLOC core competencies are evolving to meet the needs of the changing corporate legal department



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-05-05 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk software solutions, announced today it will be delivering a presentation at the largest gathering of legal operations professionals in the world, the annual Corporate Legal Operations Institute event. The event takes place at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 9-11, 2017.



The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), which organizes the event, is the world's premier organization for legal operations providing expert knowledge of best practices to implement policies, processes, and technology to drive peak in-house legal department performance.



Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman will showcase how legal operations teams are evolving to meet the changing needs in today's highly regulated environment. The session will be on May 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., room Monet 1 at the Bellagio Hotel.



"The ever-changing legal and regulatory environment puts pressure on organizations to respond quickly and systematically. This change requires legal departments to rise to the challenge and creates new opportunities for their legal operations teams to become drivers for increasing enterprise value," said Parkman. "Some of our clients are embracing this change as a model for others and I look forward to sharing our collective experiences in this presentation."



ABOUT MITRATECH Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management, and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com.



Media Contacts: Mitratech Bree Goodall bree.goodall@mitratech.com T. +44 (0) 203 664 6686