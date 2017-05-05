Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Healthcare Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

Ageing population poses a threat to the economy as it impacts the economy and increases government spending on healthcare and pensions. The estimates show that the population aged 65 and above in the European region is set to rise to 224 million in 2050. Italy has the highest percentage of elderly (above 65 years) population in Europe at 22%.

Europe healthcare market is expected to grow from around $2080 billion in 2016 to around $2125 billion in 2020. This region has not witnessed a significant increase in the market size due to decrease in government expenditures due to weak economic conditions in many countries.

Latest trend observed in the healthcare market was digitalization of medical records. Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Healthcare Market Characteristics

2. Europe Healthcare Market

3. Healthcare Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Force Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Healthcare Market Segmentation

7. Healthcare Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Global Healthcare Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Healthcare Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factor Across Countries

10. Healthcare Market Indicators Comparison

11. Global Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

McKesson

UnitedHealth Group

CVS Health

AmerisourceBergen

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Cardinal Health

Express Scripts Holdings

Anthem

Johnson Johnson

Aetna

