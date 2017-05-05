

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported that its net income for the first-quarter rose to 901 million euros from 806 million euros in the prior year.



Excluding levies and other charges concerning the banking industry, net income was 1.183 billion euros, compared to 908 million euros last year.



Operating income was 4.209 billion euros, up 0.8% from 4.77 billion euros in the prior year.



Net interest income declined to 1.805 billion euros from 1.855 billion euros in the previous year. Net fee and commission income amounted to 1.855 billion euros up from 1.687 billion euros in the prior year.



In 2017, the Intesa Sanpaolo Group is expected to register an increase in operating margin, driven by revenue growth and continuous cost management, and in gross income with a reduction in the cost of risk.



The commitment to distribute 10 billion euros of cumulative cash dividends in four years (2014-2017), as indicated in the Business Plan, is confirmed.



