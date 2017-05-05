Global Insulin Pen Market 2017-2022: Market is Likely to Reach More Than US$ 12 Billion Across the Ten Major Markets (10MM) by the Year End of 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The research report titled Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 - 2022 examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the Insulin Pen Market.



Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 12 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user-friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under-dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices.

In terms of prefilled insulin pen users, China is the top prefilled insulin pen consumer, followed by United States and Japan, a trio leading a prefilled insulin pen users share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Insulin Pen Market Insights

United States is expected to lead the insulin pen market with a total market share of over 20% by 2022. China and Japan held the #2 and #3 largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

In terms of Reusable Insulin Pen Market, China and Germany will lead the reusable insulin pen market with more than combined 75% market share by 2022.

In terms of Prefilled Insulin Pen Market, United States accounted for the largest share of the insulin pen market in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany. United States is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pen Market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford, Ypsomed, Biocon Ltd. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the Insulin Pen Market.

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:



Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Owen Mumford

Ypsomed

Biocon Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Insulin Pen Market in Top Ten Countries - Market Overview



3. Insulin Pen Market Drivers and Barriers



4. Insulin Pen Market in Top Ten Countries - Geographical Landscape



5. Key Companies Analysis

