Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2017) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold") reports that EnGold has completed two step-out drill holes collared 50 metres south of the Company's skarn-style copper, gold, silver discovery on its 100% owned Lac La Hache Property, and two additional step out holes are now underway. Holes G17-07 & G17-08 were targeted to pierce the zone 50 m south of holes G17-03 & G17-04, and holes G17-09 & G17-10 are testing 50 m east and 50 west of holes G17-03 & G17-04. The remainder of the current phase of drilling will consist primarily of step-out holes in the discovery area. The Company has previously reported visual observations of drill cores prior to receipt of assays, however, due to the inherent uncertainties associated with disclosing such information, the Company will discontinue this practice and future drill results will be reported when assays are received, which has been the Company's normal practice. Samples from the recently completed holes will be assayed on a rush basis. As the program progresses, samples will be analyzed on a normal turn-around basis.

As previously reported, gravity geophysical surveying by EnGold has identified significant new anomalies over what is to date a 5.5 kilometer trend. Additional gravity surveying will take place during the current phase of drilling and is expected to continue throughout the spring.

"EnGold's hole G16-01 was a true blind discovery, aided by the original gravity test survey patterns" said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "As drilling continues to test extensions of this discovery, the new geological information is being combined with gravity and magnetic data to refine our exploration model. This will support improved targeting strategy as we test additional gravity/magnetic anomalies along the trend."

AGM Results

Shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held April 27th in Prince George, BC. Over 80 people in total attended the event, which saw the reelection of management's slate of five directors, being David H. Brett, Bob Gordon, Rolf Van Driesum (Chair), Jeremy Wiebe and Dale Reimer (CFO). Shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan and the reappointment of auditors BDO Canada LLP.

"The large turnout at our shareholder meeting was tremendously encouraging for EnGold's management team," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "We are working hard to deliver value to our shareholders."

The AGM in Prince George followed the well-attended and well organized 2017 Mineral's North event at the Prince George Civic Centre, where EnGold had a corporate booth, core displays, and VP Exploration Rob Shives provided a project update talk in the plenary session.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

