

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TopBuild Corp.(BLD), and Owens Corning (OC) have entered into a settlement agreement in connection with a commercial breach of contract dispute from the second quarter of 2016. Both companies plan to resume a productive and normalized commercial relationship whereby Owens Corning will sell residential insulation to TopBuild and its subsidiaries, including TruTeam.



As per the terms of the settlement, TopBuild will pay Owens Corning $30 million in cash. The settlement will also result in the dismissal of the lawsuit filed in May, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio in connection with the dispute. Additional details of the settlement agreement remain confidential.



