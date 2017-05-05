Viking Line Wins Service Score Award for Fourth Time

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Viking Line is the shipping company that provides the best service on the Baltic Sea according to Service Score's 2017 customer survey. The annual survey measures customer satisfaction at nearly 200 Swedish companies, government authorities and other organizations based on a nationally representative sample. Viking Line, which has won the award for the fourth time, received the honour at a ceremony in central Stockholm on April 26.

For the sixth straight year, Service Score has measured customer satisfaction and customer service in a number of different service industries. Viking Line, which was nominated along with two other shipping companies, won the Best Service Award in the category Sea Transport/Cruises at the award ceremony held on April 26.

"It is an honour to win the Service Score award for the fourth time - it is really wonderful recognition straight from our customers. We strive to provide good service at the highest level to all our 6.5 million passengers throughout the travel cycle, from booking to the terminal to their experience on board our vessels. This award spurs us at Viking Line in our continued work to develop a customer experience that is beyond the usual," says Kenneth Gustavsson, Sales Manager at Viking Line Skandinavien.

Each year Service Score measures the customer experience at more than 180 Swedish companies, government authorities and other organizations in some twenty different fields. A nationally representative sample of several thousand consumers in Sweden respond to survey questions about the quality of service and the customer experience. Viking Line has won the award in its category in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Other winners in the travel sector this year are the high-speed rail service Arlanda Express, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and the tour operator Ving.



For further information, please contact:

Eleonora Hansi, Press Manager, Viking Line Skandinavien

eleonora.hansi@vikingline.com, +46-8-452-41-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: